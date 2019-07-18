Expect a year of traffic headaches starting next week as city replaces Richmond Street watermain

Commuters who frequently use Richmond Street West from York Street to Bathurst Street can expect major delays for the next several months as city crews carry out maintenance work on a decades-old watermain .

Starting next week, work will begin to replace the 143-year-old watermain and city-owned portions of substandard water services on Richmond Street West from York Street to Bathurst Street, the city said Thursday in a news release release.

"To safely complete this construction, there will be phased lane reductions on Richmond Street West in this area until summer 2020," it reads.

Work to be done in two phases

The work will be done in two phases — from July 22 to December; and from December to summer 2020.

During phase one, Richmond Street West from Spadina Avenue to Bathurst Street will be reduced to one shared lane of vehicle and cycle traffic.

The city says signs will be posted to assist cyclists travelling in the area of the construction work, including detour signage to King Street West.

During phase two — which will involve work from York Street to Spadina Avenue — Richmond Street West will be limited to one lane of vehicle traffic and one cycle lane from York Street to John Street, and one shared lane of vehicle and cycle traffic from John Street to Spadina Avenue.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as required.

When completed, the city says there will be improved water service in the area, repairs to some sidewalks, the road and cycle track.

The city is advising commuters to plan their travel in advance, consider alternate routes or take public transit, obey signage around work zones and be patient while driving.