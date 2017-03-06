2 Toronto pharmacists charged in York Region opioid bust

Two pharmacists are among a group of six people charged in connection with opioid trafficking in York Region.

Police arrested the Toronto pharmacists, a man and a woman aged 39 and 30 respectively. They face a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a forged document with intent, according to a York Regional Police news release on Wednesday.

Last year, investigators with the police Intelligence Bureau started looking into a group of people believed to be trafficking opioid pills.

In December, police executed search warrants in Toronto. Officers arrested several people. Further investigation led police to the two pharmacists. Three of the accused are from Toronto. The others are from Vaughan.

Police seized more than $500,000 worth of opioid pills in connection with a trafficking investigation. (York Regional Police)

In total, six people have been arrested and charged. Police also seized more than $500,000 worth of opioid pills, a hand gun and $220 000 in cash.