Weapon, robbery charges filed against 6 youths after Milton school lockdown

Six male youths are facing charges after an incident that sparked a series of lockdowns and increased security measures at three schools in Halton region on Thursday afternoon, police said.

All six have been charged with one count each of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon, Halton police said Friday. Their names are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers were initially called to Bishop P.F. Reding Catholic Secondary School around 11:25 a.m. Thursday for reports that a group of males with a gun were chasing another teen.

The search for the group led police to place two nearby elementary schools into hold and secure procedures.

The officers eventually circled back to P.F. Reding, which was placed under full lockdown. Six males were taken into police custody.

According to a news release, police found one knife and one pellet gun during the investigation. An additional Airsoft gun, initially thought to be involved in the incident, turned out to be unrelated.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact Halton police.