Petition aims to block transfer of Korean LTC home to firm with 115 COVID-19 deaths at 3 homes

Nearly 7,000 people have signed a petition to block the transfer of the GTA's only Korean long-term care facility to a company that has seen some of Ontario's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in three of its homes.

"I have to do everything in my power to stop this from happening because for me it is just a non-negotiable thing," said Sandra Kang, who started the petition at the end of November.

Kang's 103-year-old grandfather Jong Kil Kim has lived at the Rose of Sharon Long-Term Care home for two years with dementia and Kang finds it "extra terrifying" that Rykka Care Centres is poised to take control.

"To know what we know about what they've done and then say it's okay for them to go in and take over the only facility for people like my grandfather is appalling," said Kang in an interview with CBC Toronto.

Jong Kil Kim, 103, consistently received exemplary care from Rose of Sharon Korean Long-Term Care Home staff, according to his family, even as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged other facilities in Toronto. (Submitted by Sandra Kang)

Rykka homes centre of deadly COVID outbreaks

Three of Rykka's long-term care homes — Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, Ont. and Hawthorne Place Care Centre in North York — struggled with outbreaks in the spring, resulting in 115 COVID-19-related deaths. Eatonville and Hawthorne Place were also included in a scathing report by the Canadian military during the first wave of the pandemic.

Rykka purchased Rose of Sharon in December 2019, but as a final condition of sale it is waiting for the Ministry of Long-Term Care to determine whether to accept an application to transfer a provincial licence.

Rose of Sharon has 60 beds and the waiting list to become a resident is longer than seven years. (Angelina King/CBC)

Rykka, which is an operating partner of Responsive Group, is also facing lawsuits alleging negligence in protecting residents. None of those allegations have been proven in court.

In a statement to CBC News, Responsive Group said, "Most Long-Term Care Homes that experienced a COVID-19 outbreak early in the pandemic were significantly impacted, no matter the ownership structure."

The statement also said Rykka is committed to "working closely with the community to resolve any concerns" at Rose of Sharon and "that the culturally sensitive initiatives that are in place are maintained."

Public consultations gave face to 'storybook villain,' Kang says

But Rose of Sharon hasn't had one confirmed COVID-19 case and Kang wants her grandfather's home to stay that way, and away from Rykka's control.

"Seeing there was a disregard for residents' safety and lack of respect and inhumane treatment and just the thought of that happening in the home where my grandfather lives, I just can't imagine. He's so extremely vulnerable."

Her online petition will be submitted to the province prior to its deadline for public consultation on the licence transfer application on Dec. 14.

As part of that process, Kang also attended a public hearing Nov. 30 where Rykka officials spoke.

Kang said it gave face "to the storybook villain" that she's been reading about in the news.

"Where's the compassion? Where's the empathy? It just seemed there was a desire to gloss over what had happened," Kang said.

Korean community doesn't trust Rykka, doctor says

Several Korean community organizations in Toronto attended the public hearing, including Dr. Donald Kim, a kidney specialist and volunteer who promotes health among the Korean-Canadian community.

He called the hearings before ministry officials "a tremendous success" as they voiced their concerns for the "horrendous management deficiencies" with Rykka.

"[Rykka management] really do not have the trust of the community," said Kim.

Members of Toronto’s Korean-Canadian community oppose the effort by Rykka Care Centres, an operating partner of Responsive Group, to take over the only Korean long-term care home in the GTA. (Angelina King/CBC)

Rose of Sharon is a "one of a kind" facility, focusing on Korean culture, food and language as a guiding principle of its care.

Back in 2018, the Arirang Age-Friendly Community Centre, a Korean community group, raised $3.5 million to buy Rose of Sharon, but lost its bid to Rykka.

They still have that money and "very extensive support across the community," Kim said. They hope they can buy the home if the province denies the licence transfer application to Rykka.

He said he was told the ministry would have a decision on the licence transfer in early 2021, but in a statement to CBC Toronto the ministry gave no timeline.

"We are aware of the community's interest in maintaining the home's cultural designation once the licence is transferred," a ministry spokesperson said in a written statement.

The ministry's licensing review process, which includes a public consultation, is still going and no decision has been made, the statement reads.

Lengthy battle for Toronto's Korean community

In March 2019, the community presented the ministry with 20,000 signatures from people opposing a takeover.

The NDP has been calling on Doug Ford to put a moratorium on issuing any new licences to private, for-profit long-term care homes.

"The government must protect our Korean residents in St. Paul's and stop this sale immediately," wrote Jill Andrew, the NDP MPP for Toronto-St Paul's, in a statement.

At Queen's Park on Dec. 8, Andrew called on the government to commit to blocking the licence transfer to Rykka.

"This situation is under review and we are considering it," said Minister of Long-Term Care Merilee Fullerton in response to Andrew in the chamber. "Our priority as a government is the safety and well being of residents and staff and families in long-term care."

With the ministry's decision looming, Kang is anxious about her grandfather's future.

"It's not even about life or death," she said. "It's about respect and quality of life. He deserves to be treated like a human being."

Kang was "extremely grateful" when her "fiercely independent" grandfather, who struggles with dementia, got into the uniquely Korean facility two years ago.

"It made a huge difference in his quality of life," she said.

"I'm just going to have to keep fighting."