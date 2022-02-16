A stolen truck trailer carrying thousands of guns has been recovered, Peterborough police say

A trailer carrying more than 2,000 guns has now been found after it was stolen along with a truck in Peterborough, police say.

In a news release Wednesday, Peterborough police said the trailer along with a "large quantity" of guns was located in Peel region.

"The trailer and its contents are being returned to Peterborough and Peterborough Police, along with the manufacturer, will be going through the items to determine if anything is still missing," police said in the release.

Police said the truck and trailer carrying the weapons were stolen from a trucking yard on Sunday in Peterborough, but that the incident was not a targeted one.

Peterborough police released images of a four-door blue sedan they say the alleged thieves used before stealing the truck and trailer. (Peterborough Police)

Police said they are still searching for the people involved in the theft.

Det.-Staff Sgt. Mike Jackson said Monday that the theft appeared to be "isolated crime of opportunity," and that police believe the thieves entered several other commercial yards and had attempted to take other trucks and trailers before leaving with this particular one.