2,000 guns still missing after truck stolen from Peterborough located

Police say they have located a truck stolen from Peterborough, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.

Peterborough police say they were notified by Peel Regional Police on Monday night that the truck had been found in an industrial area in Brampton, Ont.,

Police say a trailer carrying more than 2,000 firearms was not with the truck.

Peterborough police have said the truck and trailer were stolen from a trucking yard on Sunday, but that the incident was not a targeted one.

Det.-Staff Sgt. Mike Jackson said Monday that the theft appeared to be "isolated crime of opportunity."

Jackson said police believe the thieves entered several other commercial yards and had attempted to take other trucks and trailers before leaving with this particular one.

Investigators say they are looking for a white 2014 Hyundai dry-freight van trailer with a silver metallic line with the licence plate V3092A and a trailer number of 14002.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door blue sedan.