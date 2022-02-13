Peterborough police investigate theft of truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms

Peterborough police say they are investigating the overnight theft of a truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms.

Officers were called to a trucking company on Parkhill Road East around 3 a.m. on Sunday after reports that a truck carrying firearms was stolen from the yard.

Officers arrived on the scene and canvassed the area, according to police.

Police say they believe there was no ammunition on the truck and that it is an isolated incident.

Other law enforcement agencies across the province have been notified, police said.