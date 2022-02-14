Theft of truck carrying more than 2,000 guns was not a targeted incident, Peterborough police say

A truck and trailer that was stolen from a trucking yard in Peterborough, Ont. early Sunday was not targeted for the more than 2,000 firearms it was carrying, police say.

Det.-Staff Sgt. Mike Jackson from the Peterborough Police Service said Monday that it appears this was an "isolated crime of opportunity" rather than a targeted incident.

"It is believed that the suspects entered several other commercial yards in the city before this one, and they had attempted to take different trucks and trailers before leaving with the truck and trailer unit sought in this incident," he said in a recorded statement posted on YouTube.

Jackson said police have confirmed that no ammunition was in the trailer at the time, and that all of the stolen firearms were "of a small calibre with the clips attached."

Investigators say officers became aware of the theft at around 7:30 a.m. that morning, when they were called to the yard at Parkhill Road East.

Peterborough police released this image of a truck that looks similar to the one that was stolen from a trucking yard in the early hours of Sunday morning. (Peterborough Police)

Albert Kasper, who is the CEO of firearms manufacturer Savage Arms, told CBC News in an email that the stolen guns belonged to his company. Savage Arms has a plant just north of Peterborough.

Kasper offered no further comment, citing the police investigation.

Police said the stolen truck was a 2019 Freightliner New Cascadia 126, with the Ontario license plate 938 2PV. It is white with the company's name in red on the doors and a red "#97" stamped on the hood.

The trailer was a 2014 Hyundai 53-foot dry freight van trailer with the license plate V3092A. Police said it is white with a silver metallic line that runs horizontally along the full length of the trailer.

The suspects appeared to arrive in a four-door blue sedan and left with the trailer unit, police said.