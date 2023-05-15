Dirt bike operator killed in collision in Township of Havelock Belmont Methuen

One person has died after a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle collided in the Township of Havelock Belmont Methuen on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers from Peterborough County responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Blairton Road, north of Highway 7, at approximately 6 p.m.

Police say the operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blairton Road has been closed as officers investigate the collision.