Peterborough hopes 2nd time a charm for compost program funding

Peterborough is taking another swing at securing government funding to start a municipal composting program.

The city had originally been slated to received $7.4 million from the province to help pay for a compost facility, but in August, they learned that money wasn't coming after all.

Now, they're applying to a federal program tailored to small municipalities that have pitches to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's a win-win if we can get this money. It's something that's long overdue," said Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien in an interview with CBC News.

"Municipalities of our size all over Canada are able to do this so there's no reason Peterborough shouldn't be able to do it as well."

As it stands, recycling and yard waste are diverted from Peterborough's landfill, but kitchen scraps of all kinds go into the trash.

Therrien says people are anxious for that to change.

"We have a lot of people moving here from away, and they've come from municipalities where having a green bin is the norm. So we get asked about it a lot," she said.

'Back to square one'

Peterborough's road to a composting program has been rocky.

Things looked good at this time last year, with a plan in motion to build a compost facility using money from Peterborough as well as $7.4 million from the province.

"There was going to be a private company that would build the facility," said city councillor Gary Baldwin. "With the change of government, that money went away, so we had to put it on hold."

That put Peterborough "back at square one," said Baldwin — until the idea of applying for federal funding was raised early this year.

Diane Therrien says a household compost program in Peterborough is 'long overdue.' (Twitter - @DianeNTherrien)

The federal program is called the Low Carbon Economy Challenge.

Therrien says the money would go towards helping "build the facility that will be able to handle these organics, as well as the trucks and the bins that we'll need to actually roll out the program."

She says under the fund, municipalities can receive up to 40 per cent of the project cost, and that setting up a compost program in Peterborough is expected to cost about $15 million.

Landfill is filling up

A local environmental organization will be anxiously watching for the Canadian government's response.

"We would love to see a green-waste program," said Karen Halley, who runs communications for GreenUP, a 25-year-old non-profit that runs environmental programs in Peterborough.

Halley says composting would serve several purposes in the community, including reducing the amount of harmful methane gas released from the landfill as organics break down.

It would also give citizens nutrient-rich compost for their gardens, and help open a larger conversation about food waste.

"Some of the waste audits that were done in the Peterborough region have shown that a large amount of waste that's coming from households is actually food waste," she said.

There's another imperative to get the program off the ground this time around, Halley says: Peterborough's landfill is filling up.

Last year, an article from Halley's GreenUP colleague Danica Jarvis reported that if things stay the same, the city landfill will be full in 13 years.

"It's quite shocking. We might only have this short amount of time that we have to fill our landfill," said Halley.