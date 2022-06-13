Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns poised to become Ontario NDP's interim leader: source
Peter Tabuns is the frontrunner in the race to become the Ontario New Democratic Party's interim leader, CBC News has learned.
Party source tells CBC News all 31 caucus members have recommended Tabuns for the position
Peter Tabuns is the frontrunner in the race to become the Ontario New Democratic Party's interim leader, CBC News has learned.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stepped down as the party's leader after a fourth failed bid to be elected Ontario's premier on June 2.
A source inside the party says Tabuns, who has served as the MPP for Toronto-Danforth since 2006, is the most likely politician to take over while the party searches for a permanent leader.
The party source tells CBC News all 31 NDP caucus members have recommended Tabuns for the position.
The party's provincial council is set to gather in two weeks to vote on who will become interim leader and the source said it would be a surprise if it went with someone else.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?