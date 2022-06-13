Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns poised to become Ontario NDP's interim leader: source

Peter Tabuns is the frontrunner in the race to become the Ontario New Democratic Party's interim leader, CBC News has learned.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stepped down as the party's leader after a fourth failed bid to be elected Ontario's premier on June 2.

A source inside the party says Tabuns, who has served as the MPP for Toronto-Danforth since 2006, is the most likely politician to take over while the party searches for a permanent leader.

The party source tells CBC News all 31 NDP caucus members have recommended Tabuns for the position.

The party's provincial council is set to gather in two weeks to vote on who will become interim leader and the source said it would be a surprise if it went with someone else.