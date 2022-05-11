Man charged with murder in Scarborough shooting, robbed 3 victims at gunpoint, police say

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of 36-year-old Ajax man over the weekend, saying the victim was one of three people robbed at gunpoint in under two hours.

A 27-year-old man now faces charges of robbery and first-degree murder in connection with the thefts, in which police say the victims' chains were ripped from their necks.

Two of the victims were shot, and one man — Peter Oscar Khan, 36 — died in hospital Saturday morning.

Police were first called to a plaza at Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough after 3 a.m. on Saturday, where they located a man who had been shot.

As they were tending to that victim, a second man approached saying he too had been shot, Det.-Sgt. Tiffany Castell told reporters Wednesday.

Investigators say a lone suspect came into the building just before 3 a.m., approached Khan and ripped a chain from his neck at gunpoint, before shooting him. The suspect then "casually walked away," said Castell.

Peter Oscar Khan, 36, is Toronto's 25th homicide victim in 2022. (Toronto Police Service )

Moments later, the suspect found another victim in the parking lot, robbed him of his chain and also shot him.

That second victim was taken to hospital, but was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police learned there had been another robbery earlier the night not far away, in the area of Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road. Investigators determined that the suspect and suspect vehicle in all three incidents were the same, Castell said.

On Sunday, an officer noticed the suspect vehicle in a parking lot close to where the first robbery took place. Soon after, the suspect tried to get back into the car, when police moved to arrest him.

After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody and charged with robbery. On Tuesday, the same man was charged with first-degree murder in Khan's death.

"To have three robberies, individuals held at gunpoint in the space of [about] 90 minutes, plus to have someone lose their life so senselessly is really, really devastating," Castell told reporters, adding she was pleased the suspect was found and charged.

Still, she said, "that doesn't bring Mr. Khan back and doesn't bring any comfort to the community in the sense that they lost someone that they really love."

Khan's death marks Toronto's 25th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the robberies or Khan's death is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.