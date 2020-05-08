Toronto personal support worker dies of COVID-19 in 'preventable workplace exposure,' union announces

A union with hundreds of thousands of members across Canada says one of its members, a Toronto personal support worker (PSW), has died of COVID-19 in what it calls "a preventable workplace exposure."

Unifor, which represents some 315,000 workers across Canada, told CBC Toronto Thursday that the deceased employee was a 61-year-old man who worked at a supportive housing unit near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

"Unifor mourns the loss of a Local 40 PSW member due to a preventable workplace exposure to COVID-19," the union said in a Thursday evening news release.

"This tragedy could have been avoided if he only he had access to proper personal protective equipment. Our COVID Heroes deserve better," Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president, said in the release. The announcement follows word Thursday of the death of another PSW due to COVID-19 in the Ottawa area.

So far, five PSWs have died of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

The union said the PSW worked for one of three assisted-living facilities run by Access Independent Living Services in Toronto.

The worker, who the union says is not being named until his next of kin have been notified, was sent home on April 6 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

He was self-isolating at home when his symptoms worsened, the union added, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to his family, as well as his union sisters and brothers who are working for Access Independent Living Services," Dias said in the release.

"Our member worked for more than thirty years providing care for those in need. He'll be truly be missed, by his Unifor family and all those who knew him."

Unifor Local 40 represents 80 members at Access Independent Living Services. The union says this is the first confirmed COVID-19 death of a Unifor member.

Unifor says another five members of Local 40 have tested positive for COVID-19, along with three clients at the facility.

"Unifor is monitoring the outbreak and will be connecting with members in the upcoming days to offer support," the union said in the release.

'The government failed health-care workers'

David Amow, president of Unifor Local 40, says he reached out to the family to offer condolences during this "difficult time."

"The government failed health care workers in supportive housing, delaying access to personal protective equipment," Amow said.

"It shouldn't take a pandemic or the loss of our members life for governments to treat personal support workers with the respect they deserve."