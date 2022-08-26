Person struck by train at Unionville GO station, northbound trains stopped

A person has died after being struck by a train at the Unionville GO train station.

As a result, GO Transit says train service has been suspended heading northbound from Union Station to Mount Joy station.

Trains are running between Milliken GO and Union Station, and then buses are carrying passengers from Milliken GO station further north.

However, the agency is advising of a wait time of up to an hour for buses, and suggesting passengers consider taking the 54 GO bus to the Highway 407 bus terminal where they can use the TTC to travel to Union Station.

No details have been provided as to the fatality, except that emergency workers are onsite and updates are expected later on Friday.