Person struck by train at Unionville GO station, northbound trains resume service

A person has died after being struck by a train at the Unionville GO train station.

As a result, GO Transit said train service was suspended heading northbound from Union Station to Mount Joy station.

Trains were running between Milliken GO and Union Station, and then buses were carrying passengers from Milliken GO station further north.

However, as of 5 p.m., GO Transit said the investigation had concluded and trains were back and operational.

No details have been provided as to the fatality, except that emergency workers were onsite.