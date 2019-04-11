Person on scooter injured after falling down elevator shaft: Toronto Fire

A person on a scooter has been rescued after falling down an elevator shaft in a downtown apartment building on Thursday morning, Toronto Fire says.

The person fell roughly from the third floor of the highrise along Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street and University Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., said Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire Service.

About 25 firefighters were on the scene as a team repelled into the passage to remove the scooter and then rescue the victim, he said.

The person was wounded in the incident and is waiting to be assessed by paramedics, said Ratushniak, who did not yet know the extent of the injuries.

The person was trapped in the elevator shaft for about 15 minutes after fire crews received the call.

An investigation is underway into how this incident could have happened, Toronto Fire says. (Kelda Yuen/CBC)

An investigation is underway and an inspector will assess why the elevator shaft was accessible to the public.

"It's an incident whereby something like this should not have happened," Ratushniak said.