Man dies of injuries after hit and run in Scarborough

A man has died of his injuries in hospital after a hit and run in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Toronto police say the collision between a vehicle and the pedestrian occurred at St. Clair Avenue East and Jeannette Street, west of Midland Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 7:11 a.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man before they took him to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

Police have closed the intersection and a stretch of St. Clair Avenue East from Chine Drive to Midland Avenue as officers reconstruct the collision.

A description of the vehicle that struck the person has not been released.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who have security camera or dashboard camera video to come forward.