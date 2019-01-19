2 injured, 1 critically, after car smashes into bridge structure
Police say single vehicle crash occurred on Millwood Road near Laird Drive
Two people were injured, one critically, after a car smashed into a bridge abutment on the edge of Leaside early Saturday, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Millwood Road, near Laird Drive, at 5:31 a.m. The vehicle hit part of a Canadian Pacific railway bridge.
Toronto firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle. Both occupants were rushed to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.
Cause of crash under investigation
Police are trying to determine why the single vehicle crash occurred.
"It's under investigation," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said on Saturday.
Millwood Drive has been closed from Laird Drive to Redway Road as officers reconstruct the crash.
