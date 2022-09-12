Police seek suspect in black Jeep Cherokee with licence plate CLMZ 905 after double shooting

Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a black Jeep Cherokee after a double shooting in Mississauga Monday.

One of the injured has been taken to a trauma centre.

Peel and Halton police say the licence plate of the vehicle is CLMZ 905.

Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle fitting this description to call them immediately.

The shooting happened in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard. Police were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m.

Hamilton and Halton police say they're also monitoring the situation.

Police originally described the gunman as white with a beard, but later said the suspect is Black with a thin build wearing all black with a yellow construction vest.