Police seek suspect in black Jeep Cherokee with licence plate CLMZ 905 after double shooting
2 injured in Mississauga shooting, 1 taken to trauma centre
Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a black Jeep Cherokee after a double shooting in Mississauga Monday.
One of the injured has been taken to a trauma centre.
Peel and Halton police say the licence plate of the vehicle is CLMZ 905.
Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle fitting this description to call them immediately.
The shooting happened in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard. Police were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m.
Hamilton and Halton police say they're also monitoring the situation.
Police originally described the gunman as white with a beard, but later said the suspect is Black with a thin build wearing all black with a yellow construction vest.
UPDATE: <br>-Suspect picture<br>-Male is armed and dangerous<br>-Do not approach call 9-1-1 <a href="https://t.co/rGWxXCg24Y">pic.twitter.com/rGWxXCg24Y</a>—@PeelPolice