Ontario police watchdog investigating after man falls to his death from apartment balcony

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 66-year-old man fell to his death in Toronto's west end Friday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit's preliminary information, Toronto Police Service officers were sent to an apartment building around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man hanging off a balcony.

The building is located on Outlook Avenue near Jane Street a couple of blocks south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Upon their arrival, officers saw the man hanging from the balcony railing of a ninth floor apartment unit.

The SIU said the officers entered a neighbouring unit, went onto that balcony and began talking with the man, but a short time later, he fell to the ground below.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.