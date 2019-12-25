Skip to Main Content
Person found without vital signs in burning dumpster in North York
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire in a dumpster 44 Romfield Drive near Keele and Finch at 3:45 p.m. (CBC News)

A person was found inside a burning dumpster in North York Tuesday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire in a dumpster at 44 Romfield Drive near Keele and Finch at 3:45 p.m.

Paramedics said they attended the scene and assessed a patient for life-threatening injuries but did not transport the patient to hospital.

Toronto police confirmed they were called to the scene, but would not provide any additional information.

