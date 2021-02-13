Person found dead inside parked bus at Brampton school

A person has been found dead in a bus parked at a Brampton school early Saturday morning, police say.

Peel police say they received a call about a parking incident at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the area of Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road.

A damaged bus was found parked in a school parking lot and was missing license plates, they said in a tweet.

Upon investigation, police said a deceased person was located inside.

The circumstances remain "unknown," at this time, police say.

Police said a coroner is attending the scene.