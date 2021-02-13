Person found dead inside parked bus at Brampton school
Peel police called to Brampton school parking lot about a damaged bus with no license plates
A person has been found dead in a bus parked at a Brampton school early Saturday morning, police say.
Peel police say they received a call about a parking incident at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the area of Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road.
A damaged bus was found parked in a school parking lot and was missing license plates, they said in a tweet.
Upon investigation, police said a deceased person was located inside.
The circumstances remain "unknown," at this time, police say.
Police said a coroner is attending the scene.
PARKING:<br>- Kingswood Dr/Linkdale Rd in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a><br>- Report of a bus parked in a school lot damaged and without license plates<br>- Deceased person located inside<br>- Unknown circumstances <br>- Coroner attending<br>- C/R at 1:42 a.m.<br>- PR21-0054516—@PeelPolice