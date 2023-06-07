1 person dead after building fire in Toronto's west end

One person is dead after a fire at a two-storey building in the city's west end, Toronto Fire Services says.

In a tweet, Toronto Fire said they were called to a building at Bloor Street and Dundas Street West around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the roof area and located one person, who was pulled out of a second-floor window.

"Sadly, this person has been reported to be deceased," Toronto Fire said.

According to TFS, the main body of fire has been knocked down and crews will be "completing searches and fire operations soon."

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.