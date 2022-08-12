Person dead after being hit by freight train in Mississauga

A person has died after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train in Mississauga.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Crown agency says it received report that a person had been hit by a train near Cooksville GO Station.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the circumstances are not clear yet, but the incident did not take place at a rail crossing.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains can still operate through parts of the Milton line, but shuttle buses are deployed along the line.

Metrolinx says the 8:33 a.m. and 9:33 a.m. Milton to Union trains will resume. It anticipates "minimal delays."