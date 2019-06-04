1 person dead after industrial accident in Mississauga

One person has died following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to Sherwood Plumbing Supplies Inc. near Matheson Boulevard East and Dixie Road just after 5:30 p.m.

The incident happened at Sherwood Plumbing Supplies Inc. near Matheson Boulevard East and Dixie Road. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The victim died on the scene.

There's no word yet on how the accident happened.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.