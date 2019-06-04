1 person dead after industrial accident in Mississauga
One person has died following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.
Incident happened in the Matheson and Dixie area Monday evening
Emergency crews were called to Sherwood Plumbing Supplies Inc. near Matheson Boulevard East and Dixie Road just after 5:30 p.m.
The victim died on the scene.
There's no word yet on how the accident happened.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
