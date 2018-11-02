Man arrested after woman, 82, found dead in Brampton residence
Bao Lian Li was found dead on Monday morning
Peel police have arrested a man after finding an elderly woman dead in a Brampton residence Monday morning.
Bao Lian Li, an 82-year-old Brampton woman, was found with obvious signs of trauma in a residence at Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea just before 9 a.m.
A Brampton man, 81, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
Investigators with the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau believe the woman's death could be the result of a domestic incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with further information to call the bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.
This is the region's sixth homicide of the year.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> in the area of Bramalea Road / Gates of Bramalea for a homicide investigation. 1 person deceased. Homicide & Missing Person Bureau is continuing to investigate. No further information at this time. Call received 8:56am. 19-0173497 <a href="https://t.co/XDo9I66lrs">pic.twitter.com/XDo9I66lrs</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia