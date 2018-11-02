Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after woman, 82, found dead in Brampton residence
Peel police have arrested a man after finding an elderly woman dead in a Brampton residence Monday morning.

Bao Lian Li was found dead on Monday morning

Peel police have arrested a man in connection with a death inside a Brampton residence. The investigation is still ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to come forward. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

Bao Lian Li, an 82-year-old Brampton woman, was found with obvious signs of trauma in a residence at Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea just before 9 a.m.

A Brampton man, 81, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Investigators with the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau believe the woman's death could be the result of a domestic incident. 

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with further information to call the bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.

This is the region's sixth homicide of the year.

