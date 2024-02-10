Person dead after fight breaks out at building in Toronto's west end

Toronto police are investigating after a person died at an apartment building in the city's west end early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West shortly before 6 a.m., for reports of a fight inside of the building.

Police said a victim who was found with injuries was pronounced dead on scene. No other information has been released at this time.

Investigators with the homicide unit have been notified and will be attending the scene, police said.