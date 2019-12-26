Skip to Main Content
One person suffers critical injuries after fire at Moss Park community housing building
One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a unit at a Toronto Community Housing building in the Moss Park neighbourhood on Thursday. 

Toronto paramedics treated several with smoke inhalation on the scene

CBC News ·
A window is blown out at a Toronto Community Housing building, 275 Shuter Street, where a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to 275 Shuter Street for the two-alarm fire Thursday morning. The fire was put out quickly.

One person was sent to St. Michael's Hospital due to severe burns. 

Toronto paramedics treated several people who suffered smoke inhalation on the scene. 

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating the fire. 

Toronto police were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 275 Shuter Street on Thursday morning that sent one person to hospital with critical injuries. (Keith Burgess/CBC)
