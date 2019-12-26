One person suffers critical injuries after fire at Moss Park community housing building

One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a unit at a Toronto Community Housing building in the Moss Park neighbourhood on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 275 Shuter Street for the two-alarm fire Thursday morning. The fire was put out quickly.

One person was sent to St. Michael's Hospital due to severe burns.

Toronto paramedics treated several people who suffered smoke inhalation on the scene.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.