Police investigate after person inside Scarborough house was said to be shooting at officers

Toronto police told people on a Scarborough street to stay in their basements on Tuesday night while they were dealing with someone who was "actively shooting" at officers from a home in the area.

The home is located on Shenley Road, east of Kennedy Road and north of Eglinton Avenue East, according to police. Police first tweeted about the incident, described as a "discharge firearm," shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police told everyone else to stay out of the neighbourhood.

There was a large police presence in the area.

No other details were available on Tuesday night.