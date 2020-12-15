York police hate crime unit investigating after Richmond Hill restaurant vandalized

York Regional Police's hate crime unit is investigating after a Richmond Hill restaurant was vandalized with spray paint last week.

Police say that on Dec. 9, they were contacted about "offensive" social media posts about Pepper Wok, a restaurant at 280 West Beaver Creek Road. The restaurant had become the centre of controversy over its perceived support for protesters in Hong Kong and a sign the owner had posted that referred to COVID-19 as having originated from Wuhan, China.

Through a translator at an online news conference Tuesday, the owner, Wyman Chan, said she had "no intention of offending anybody with the poster."

"There was no discrimination towards anybody," she said.

Chan said Tuesday the online posts included things like posters suggesting people call in huge orders without paying for food, orchestrating negative reviews, making complaints to the Canada Revenue Agency and reporting the owners to the Chinese Consulate.

Then at some point between the evening of Dec. 9 and the morning of Dec. 10, the restaurant's storefront was vandalized with spray paint.

Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward. Sgt. Andy Pattenden told CBC News that the case is being examined "very seriously" and that the political aspects of the case are what got the hate crime unit involved.

Pro-democracy demonstrations have erupted in Hong Kong in recent years, with protestors angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to Beijing's control 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.

"They're open to everything that could be happening, and we'll keep an open mind throughout this investigation," Pattenden said.

Through the translator Tuesday, Chan said she hopes police will hold those responsible for the vandalism accountable.

"[I and my staff] strongly feel that these kind of well-organized, unlawful and violent remarks as well as behaviour should not have happened in Canada, where individuals' constitutional rights and freedom of expression and rules of law are being cherished," she said.

In a statement, Richmond Hill Councillor Godwin Chan denounced the vandalism.

"Richmond Hill is a welcoming, diverse and safe community," Chan said.

"No act of vandalism is acceptable and hate-based conduct will not be tolerated. Instead, we encourage civil discussion to address our differences."