Toronto support group offers help to people living with brain injuries

A small group of people living with brain injury gathered at a Brain Injury Society of Toronto support group Saturday to learn how to cope with their invisible yet debilitating condition.

The event, which was held at Christ Church Deer Park near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue E, was focused on helping post-secondary students affected by brain injuries build connections with one another but a wide range of people attended.

Experts at the support group stressed the importance of self-care and stress management. Participants also learned various strategies to tackle trouble spots such as memory and fatigue.

"We're hosting this event to help students with tips and resources so they can be prepared and be as successful as they can be," said Melissa Vigar, executive director of the Brain Injury Society of Toronto.

Finding support difficult, some say

Journalist Charmaine Noronha, 42, says she was at Saturday's event because she had trouble finding support groups for individuals with this condition.

She says last July she was in yoga class spotting a partner during a routine handstand when her partner was blinded by her t-shirt and accidentally struck her in her jaw.

Charmaine Noronha, 42, says she had difficulty finding community support for individuals with a head injury. (CBC) "I had no idea I was concussed," Noronha said. "It's been over a year, and I'm still symptomatic."

Noronha says after the injury she's noticed migraines, nausea, brain fog, memory loss, sudden vomiting and problems concentrating and focusing.

Occupational therapist Elke McLellan says there are ways to tell if you've had a concussion.

"An impact to your head or neck can jostle the brain," she said. "If you're playing sports and fall down or see stars and even black out, you've likely had a concussion."

Recoveries may be challenging

Recoveries are possible but may be challenging. While individual recovery times range, adolescents face added stress with demanding schedules and added responsibilities which can challenge recovery from a concussion.

A recent study suggests a hit to the head...even without a concussion... may cause future brain damage. Our House Doctor, Raj Bhardwaj is here to talk about the implications for athletes. 7:17 "The brain affects how we act, feel and behave. The best thing to do after a head injury is to temporarily rest [and] plan to gradually get back into your day-to-day activities," McLellan added.

Saturday's support group was among several quarterly workshops and events held by the Brain Injury Society of Toronto for those affected by brain injury.

The organization says it aims to provide education, awareness, advocacy and support to adults, young people and caregivers.