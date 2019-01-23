Police search for Stanley Cup championship rings stolen in Etobicoke

Toronto police are on the hunt for a pair of Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup championship rings that were stolen on Monday.

The rings went missing after a break and enter at a home in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke.

One ring is a larger men's size that is engraved with the name Gaunce and the number 24. Defenceman Cameron Gaunce played for the Penguins in 2017, when the team won its second consecutive championship.

The other ring is a smaller women's size version.

Gaunce's brother Brendan, who plays in the Vancouver Canucks organization, confirmed on social media that the rings belong to Cameron Gaunce and his wife.

1/2 Last night, my brother and sister in laws Stanley Cup rings were stolen. They were being kept in a safe, yet that didn’t stop the culprits from taking the entire safe out of the house. They are clearly recognizable objects, so if anyone has any knowledge or see’s any info... <a href="https://t.co/KLoTFPMWC2">pic.twitter.com/KLoTFPMWC2</a> —@BrendanGaunce16

Toronto police said the rings were being held in a safe, which was taken during the break and enter.

It's not clear if the culprits knew the rings were inside, police said, but investigators are looking into that as a possibility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.