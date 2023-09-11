Police charge Markham, Ont., woman in alleged serial mortgage fraud

York Regional Police say they've charged a 50-year-old woman with multiple mortgage fraud-related offences, and allege she defrauded victims who did not speak English and were new to the community.

Po Yuk Chan, known as "Peggy", who is from Markham, was arrested and charged on Sept. 5, police said in a news release Monday.

She was charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and five counts of obtaining credit by false pretence.

In November 2022, the force says it began an investigation after receiving information that someone was representing themselves as a mortgage broker.

Between 2016 and 2021, Chan engaged with victims who did not speak or read English, were new to the Greater Toronto Area, and were seeking investment opportunities or real estate property, police said.

"The victims typically met the suspect at a law firm in Mississauga where they signed documents that the victims believed to be for joint investment opportunities," police said. Investigators later found that the suspect registered second mortgages on victims' homes and withdrew money from their bank accounts.

While several alleged victims have reported Chan to law enforcement, police said they believe there could be more and are asking people to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Victim says Chan befriended her, stole $330,000

CBC Toronto previously reported on six alleged victims of Chan who are suing her in civil court. All are part of the Chinese community.

One alleged victim, Yan Ting "Tina" Li, said she became friends with Chan over a period of two years and frequently hosted her for dinner with her family. She alleges that Chan stole about $330,000 from her.

York Regional Police said anyone who has been a victim of a fraud and lost money should contact its financial crimes unit either online at yrp.ca/ReportIt or by calling 1-866-876-5423.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can be contacted if no money has been lost.