Peel waste collection strike ends

Peel Region's waste collection strike has ended, according to a councillor in the area.

Mississauga Ward 10 Coun. Sue McFadden said in an email Thursday that Emterra's union voted this morning to accept the most recent contract offer they were given, and so workers are back on the job.

McFadden said their priority is to finish the remaining garbage and organics collection from this week, with normal collection starting up again on Dec. 13.

"We are happy that the strike only lasted a few days and thank you for your patience, understanding and accommodation during this time," she said.

Workers had walked off the job on Monday morning after a deal presented by management was voted down by roughly 70 per cent of union members.

The work stoppage affected up to 250,000 homes in the southwest portion of Mississauga and in the western half of Brampton and Caledon. A union spokesperson previously said workers resorted to a strike largely because of wages.