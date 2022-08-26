Peel police used force on Black people 3.2 times more than their share of population last year: new data

Peel Regional Police used less force on Black people last year compared to 2020, but still did so 3.2 times more than Black people's share of the population, new data shows.

Police used force against 289 Black people in 2021 compared to 345 the year before, signaling a 16 per cent drop, according to an annual use of force report presented to Peel's police services board Friday.

However, Black people make up less than 10 per cent of Peel Region's total population, according to the latest census figures from Statistics Canada, dated 2016. The group accounted for 32 per cent of all use of force reports — the highest out of seven different racial groups including white, East and Southeast Asian, South Asian, Middle Eastern, Latino and Indigenous.

In 2020, Peel police were thrust into the spotlight after the high-profile deaths of multiple Black people and people of colour in crisis including Jamal Francique, D'Andre Campbell and Ejaz Choudry. That was fuelled further by the global Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CBC News planned to interview Peel Regional Police Supt. Dirk Niles on Friday, however the force cancelled the interview approximately 30 minutes before it was set to begin.

That year was also when Peel police took on a mandatory Human Rights Focused training strategy, the report states, which focuses on "de-escalation, accountability and ensuring the dignity of all members of the community."

The report, developed with the Ontario Human Rights Commission and Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, a professor at the University of Toronto, concedes that the collection of race-based use of force data in its current form "severely limits" the ability to analyze whether certain police procedures may be contributing to "disproportionalities or disparities in relation to race."

"The current form does however accurately capture a great deal of information about police-public interactions," it reads.

Use of force down in most groups

Data shows the total count of use of force applications dropped from 1,114 in 2020 to 940 in 2021, representing a 15 per cent decrease.

All groups except for East and Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern and Indigenous groups showed a decrease in use of force incidents — police attributed the increase in force against people of Middle Eastern and Indigenous descent to multiple reports made for the same individual.

Captured above is Table 4 of the 2021 Annual Use of Force Report, representing the number of applications of force on an individual, grouped by perceived race of an individual, by an officer. Each type of force used represents an application of force. (2021 Annual Use of Force Report)

Police can use varying types of force, ranging from conducted energy weapons (better known as Tasers) and physical control, to pepper spray and firearms.

Out of 1,121 use of force applications, Peel police used most commonly used Tasers, physical control and firearms.

Last year, Peel police drew Tasers the most at 438 times – representing a six per cent increase from 2020 — and used them about 52 per cent of the time. Police used physical force 304 times – about a 14 per cent increase from 2020.

Police drew firearms 338 times and intentionally discharged 12 times in 2021, but say 10 of those reports involved firing at an animal.

The top three most commonly cited reasons for using force were for arrest, to protect officers and to protect the public.