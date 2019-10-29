Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck in separate collisions in Peel

Police are investigating after a deadly night on streets in Peel Region.

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in two separate collisions between motorists and pedestrians that happened just hours apart on Monday.

The first incident occurred on Eglinton Avenue East near Hurontario Street around 7 p.m., police said.

A 73-year-old man was struck by the driver of a white SUV. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, who remained at the scene, fainted after the collision and was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Peel police Const. Danny Marttini said the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

"This is six lanes of live traffic that are going through," she said.

"Unfortunately the male was able to get about two lanes in and then was struck by the vehicle."

Peel police circled a running shoe left behind after the earlier collision. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Marttini said there were a number of eyewitnesses.

Police closed Eglinton Avenue East from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive for several hours as officers from the major collisions bureau investigated.

Then, at around 9:40 p.m., a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Queen Street in Brampton.

She was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Marttini said.

The driver in this instance — a 52 year-old man — stayed at the scene. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, Marttini said.

Marttini added that the collision did not occur in a crosswalk.