Peel, York boards to close schools Monday if CUPE strike goes ahead

Two of Ontario's largest school boards will completely close schools on Monday if a proposed strike by CUPE education workers goes ahead, saying they can't guarantee student safety.

"Please do not send your child to school," said the Peel District Schoo Board in a Thursday statement.

The York Region District School Board announced its plans to close shortly after.

The Peel board serves more than 154,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students at more than 253 schools in Mississauga, Brampton and other communities west of Toronto.

The York board serves more than 126,000 students across 213 school in suburbs north of the city. The board says it has "no capacity to cover the skilled work" of its education workers.

Peel spokesperson Carla Pereira said schools would not be able to perform basic safety procedures, such as checking fire alarms, checking school grounds or answering the phones if police were to initiate a lockdown.

"We just do not feel comfortable having children in our buildings without all those safety protocols in place," she said.

"We understand that there is frustration among families at this time and we ask them for their patience and understanding," Pereira added.

CUPE workers are already making signs ahead of the potential strike. (@joetigani/Twitter)

Shortly after Peel's announcement, the board that represents Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington schools also announced it would be closing Monday in the case of a strike.

School boards in Windsor, Ottawa and Waterloo have already announced plans to close on Monday as a result of a strike.

CUPE represents some 55,000 education workers across 63 Ontario school boards, including support staff, clerical staff, custodians, educational assistants, early childhood educators.

The union members began a work-to-rule campaign on Monday after negotiations with the school boards and province broke down.

The sides have agreed to resume bargaining on Friday in the hopes of striking a deal to avoid a full-scale work stoppage.

The Peel board says it may be able to open its schools on Monday is a deal is reached early in this weekend bargaining session.