Updated
Man in his 20s sent to hospital following Brampton shooting, Peel police say
A man in his 20s was sent to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
According to paramedics, a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about the attack.
Police say the victim remains in hospital at this time.
Video-journalist David Ritchie says police have an area cordoned off around Kirk Drive and Castlehill Road.
Paramedics say there are no other victims reported so far.
Victim is a male in his 20s, was transported to Trauma Centre in life-threatening condition where he remains at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact 22CIB at (905)453-3311 ext 2233 or Crime Stoppers.—@PeelPoliceMedia