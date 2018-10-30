Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s sent to hospital following Brampton shooting, Peel police say
A man in his 20s was sent to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.

Police have taped-off an area near Kirk Drive and Castlehill Road in Brampton. (David Ritchie/CBC)

A man in his 20s was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say. 

According to paramedics, a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about the attack.

Police say the victim remains in hospital at this time. 

Video-journalist David Ritchie says police have an area cordoned off around Kirk Drive and Castlehill Road. 

Paramedics say there are no other victims reported so far. 

 

