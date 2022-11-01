Peel schools to close, students to learn remotely Friday amid CUPE education workers' protest

The Peel District School Board says all of its school buildings will be closed Friday amid a planned protest by CUPE education workers, with students asked to learn virtually from home instead.

The board joins several others that have informed parents that their schools will close as education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) embark on strike action on Friday.

A letter sent to families Tuesday evening advised them of the following:

All students (K-12) will participate in asynchronous learning at home on Friday. School buildings will be closed to students during this time.

Teachers and support staff will be available remotely to support your child(ren) with asynchronous learning.

Students will log onto their Virtual Learning Environments to retrieve assignments and access support from their teacher.

All child care, EarlyON centres and before and after-school programs will be closed. All permits will be cancelled.

International language programs scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 will be closed.

Athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday will be cancelled.

Balanced Calendar schools will move forward with their P.A Day on Friday as scheduled.

