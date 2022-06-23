Peel school board announces new policy following allegations of systemic racism

The Peel District School Board says it has implemented a new anti-racism policy as well as a strategy to ensure the success of Black students.

The board says it has approved its "most comprehensive" plan yet, which will include using metrics to gauge and dismantle practices and behaviours that led to alleged racialized education disparities.

The move follows reporting by CBC News on the experiences of Black students in Peel classrooms.

Together, the students painted a picture of feeling isolated, alienated and misunderstood in school — whether it was minimizing slavery, being asked why they were in a particular class or teachers assuming they had poor English skills simply because of their accents.

The board says its new policy will include collecting data on issues such as bullying and suspensions, advancing a "culturally responsive curriculum," training for educators and promoting "racially responsive leadership."

The policy comes two years after the board was the subject of an investigation by a Ministry of Education-appointed third party on allegations of systemic racism.

The ministry appointed Bruce Rodrigues, a former deputy minister of education, in June 2020 to supervise the Peel school board.

Rashmi Swarup, director of education for the board, says community voice is "at the heart of the policy."

"To ensure better learning and well-being outcomes for all students and their families, PDSB remains committed in creating an equitable, anti-racist, anti-oppressive and inclusive learning environment," Swarup said in a statement.