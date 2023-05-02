Ontario man arrested in alleged sale of lethal substance linked to 2 deaths in Peel Region

A Mississauga, Ont. man is facing charges after an investigation into the sale and distribution of substance linked to two deaths in Peel Region, police say.

Kenneth Law, 57, will be charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide, Peel Regional Police announced Tuesday evening. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The charges follow a month-long investigation that began after officers became aware of a sudden death in which the victim was suspected of consuming sodium nitrite, police said.

The substance was believed to be to have been purchased by an online company owned by Law.

The substance, sodium nitrite, is a salt compound that is commonly used to cure meats but it can be lethal when ingested in high concentrations, according to toxicology experts.

Police said in late April that they were investigating after The Times of London reported a Mississauga, Ont., man named Kenneth Law had allegedly been selling a potentially lethal, but legal, substance online to people overseas looking to end their lives.

Reached by phone at the time, Law told CBC News the allegations in the article were "false."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: