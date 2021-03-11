Man dies of gunshot wounds after Brampton shooting

A man has died of gunshot wounds after a shooting in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Rutherford Road North and Archdekin Drive, near Williams Parkway, shortly after 7 p.m. Several people called police to report hearing gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He appeared to be in a car when he was shot.

"Despite the best effort of first responders on scene, that male has died as of the injuries he sustained," Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said in an update on Twitter.

Investigators from the Peel police homicide and missing persons bureau have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are urging anyone who has relevant dashboard camera or surveillance camera video, or who was travelling through the area at about 7 p.m. to contact investigators.