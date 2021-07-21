Peel police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm after man injured in arrest in May

A Peel Regional Police officer is facing two criminal charges after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured when he was arrested in Mississauga in May.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release on Wednesday that Const. Kevin Arnem is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon. The charges were laid following an SIU investigation.

Arnem was a use-of-force instructor from May 2000 to March 2005, Peel police have confirmed.

According to the SIU, Peel police responded to a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver parked on Duval Drive on May 5, 2021 at about 5 p.m.

"During the man's arrest, he was seriously injured," the SIU said in the release.

Arnem is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on August 13, 2021.

"As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation," the SIU added.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the force has no comment on the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.

