Peel police warn residents after Mississauga break-in, sex assault

Peel police are urging residents in a Mississauga neighbourhood to be on alert after a male broke into a home and exposed himself to a teen girl this week.

Investigators are urging residents to be vigilant, lock doors and windows, and report all suspicious activity to police.

The break and enter and sexual assault happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Forest Glen Park, near Bloor Street and Dixie Road, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police say a girl, 15, discovered a male in her bedroom, screamed and the male fled in an unknown direction. The girl was not physically harmed, police said in a news release.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about five foot 10 to six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red t-shirt and dark pants. Police have not said how old they think the male is.

Investigators say anyone who has relevant surveillance camera video, or anyone who may have seen someone matching the description, is urged to come forward.