Peel Region residents 18+ outside hot spots can book COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Thursday

Peel Region residents who are 18 years and older but live outside hot-spot postal codes will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting on Thursday.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced the change on Wednesday

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says Peel Region residents who are 18 years and older but who live outside hot-spot postal codes will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting on Thursday. (CBC)

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced the change on Wednesday, saying vaccine eligibility will expand in Peel Region as of 8 a.m.

Currently, only those who are 18 years and older and who live in hot-spot postal codes are eligible to register through the provincial booking system. 

Peel Region plans to develop its own online vaccination booking system to cater to its residents.

