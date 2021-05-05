Peel Region residents 18+ outside hot spots can book COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Thursday

Peel Region residents who are 18 years and older but live outside hot-spot postal codes will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting on Thursday.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced the change on Wednesday, saying vaccine eligibility will expand in Peel Region as of 8 a.m.

Currently, only those who are 18 years and older and who live in hot-spot postal codes are eligible to register through the provincial booking system.

Peel Region plans to develop its own online vaccination booking system to cater to its residents.