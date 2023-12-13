Municipal affairs minister to speak as province mulls Peel dissolution

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to speak with reporters at 1:30 p.m. ET as questions swirl about whether or not the government will push ahead with the dissolution of Peel Region. Marit Stiles, the Ontario NDP leader, is set to speak at the Queen's Park media studio immediately after Calandra.

Ontario's Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs is making an announcement Wednesday afternoon, amid speculation the province will cancel its plan to break up Peel Region into separate municipalities.

Paul Calandra is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET. CBC News will carry that news conference live in this story.

Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to speak right after, and will "address how the chaotic and reckless decision making of the Ford government is affecting people in Peel Region," according to a news release.

The Ontario government and a transition board it appointed to oversee the region's split were shocked by the cost of dissolution and the fact that it may cause massive tax increases in all three involved municipalities, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions previously told CBC News.

Premier Doug Ford announced in May that Peel Region would be dissolved in January 2025 through the Hazel McCallion Act, named after the former mayor who served Mississauga for 36 years. McCallion died in January at the age of 101.

The legislation would enable the province to dissolve the region, turning the cities of Mississauga and Brampton and the Town of Caledon into independent municipalities.

Earlier this month, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said dissolution could jeopardize paramedic services in the region, while Caledon Mayor Annette Groves urged the province to rethink the move.

"It is an ugly train wreck on the verge of happening. If they can stop this, then stop it," Brown said, speaking on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

However, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who was recently elected leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, has defended the split.

"Dissolving Peel Region and eliminating an additional layer of government would allow Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become more efficient, reduce confusion amongst residents, streamline the delivery of services, and ultimately save residents and businesses time and money," she has previously said.

Crombie is set to officially resign as Mississauga's mayor in early 2024.