Peel Region to offer Moderna vaccine to adults 18 and older as of Monday

All clinics in Peel Region will, as of Monday, move to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for all appointments booked by individuals 18 and older, Peel Public Health announced on Saturday. This will continue through at least Thursday, June 24.

Peel Public Health said this is in response to an unexpected delay of a shipment impacting next week's delivery of Pfizer vaccines to the community.

The health unit said it was notified of the delay by the Ministry of Health.

"This Pfizer shipment delay provides us an opportunity to remind our community of the clear science around interchangeability," said Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region's Medical Officer of Health.

"Our community mass vaccination program has again built out to full capacity to quickly achieve broad two-dose coverage in Peel.

"Subject to provincial allocation, we will continue to use all available supplies of approved vaccines to keep our reopening on track," Loh added.

Loh is urging all residents to access two-dose protection in any approved combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.

Those aged 12-17 remain exempt from this change and will be vaccinated with remaining doses of Pfizer.