It's not just Toronto police who used tax dollars to sole-source a podcast.

The Region of Peel spent $55,000 for 12 podcast episodes (that's $4,583 per show) about the region's affordable housing crisis dubbed Peel Talks Housing.

The podcast features interviews with experts, advocates, community workers, Region of Peel staff and residents who have experienced housing and homelessness challenges. It's produced by Obie & Ax Inc. — the same company the Toronto Police Service paid more than $300,000 to produce its own podcast.

"Our audience has steadily grown, and the listener and guest feedback has been positive," said Stef Lach, a Peel Region spokesperson, in an email to CBC Toronto.

Lach did not immediately supply data to support that, but said that information will be brought to the regional council when it decides whether to continue the podcast.

News of the podcast comes as the housing crisis in Peel has worsened significantly over the past few years. Buying or renting a home is unaffordable for 80 per cent of Peel residents, according to the region's 10-year Housing and Homelessness Plan. The region's centralized wait list for housing ballooned by 88 per cent between 2019 and 2021, from 14,997 households to 28,227, a council report noted last year.

Peel Region's 12-episode podcast covered several topics, including women and affordable housing, housing and sex trafficking, homeless encampments, community and non-profit housing and homelessness in the region. (CBC )

Videos of the podcast posted to the region's YouTube channel have received 3,349 views across 12 episodes. Audio versions are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, although listener counts aren't publicly displayed on those sites.

Lach said if the region does decide to renew the podcast, there will be a public competition to see who can produce it for the best price.

Region employee approached TPS

Documents obtained by CBC Toronto through a freedom of information request show Lesley Hudson, Peel Region's executive communications adviser, contacted former Toronto police deputy chief Shawna Coxon about the service's podcast, 24 Shades of Blue, in September of 2020.

Coxon now works for Ireland's police service, called An Garda Siochana, and serves on Obie & Ax Inc.'s board. The company said in an email she is not paid to hold that position.

A Peel Region communications adviser approached former Toronto police deputy chief Shawna Coxon, left, about the service's podcast, documents obtained by CBC Toronto show. Coxon and former chief James Ramer, middle right, are pictured here with Andy O'Brien, middle left, and Axel Villamil, right, executives with Obie & Ax Inc., which produced separate podcasts for Peel Region and the Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service)

In February 2022, Peel Region officials brought forward the plan to sole source the pilot, noting they will maintain editorial control over the conversations.

"While the spirit of Peel Talks Housing is free-flowing, honest conversations, the region will have oversight of each episode and when they are released," the document notes.

The podcast was publicly released later in 2022. Episode topics include women and affordable housing, housing and sex trafficking, homeless encampments, community and non-profit housing and homelessness in Peel Region, among others.

Housing advocates supportive

Housing advocates who CBC spoke to were generally supportive of using a podcast as a tool to contribute to the public conversation around housing and homelessness in Peel.

Daphna Nussbaum, program co-ordinator of the Peel Alliance to End Homelessness, said any opportunity to raise awareness about the dual crises is a valuable undertaking.

"When people have an opportunity to learn about the issues that are facing the most vulnerable citizens in their community, it's good because it can serve as a wake up call," Nussbaum said.

"As long as you're getting a diverse range of people who are talking about it, including people that have lived the experience of homelessness or other areas that are discussed."

Rahul Mehta, a Mississauga resident who advocates for progressive causes, says he supports using communication tools like podcasts to educate people about the housing and homelessness crises. But Mehta says he'd also like to see less talk and more action. (Inayat Singh/CBC)

Nussbaum said having discussions about the nuances of the housing crisis, including potential solutions, can help build community support for those policies and push back against NIMBYism, a "not in my backyard" mentality opposed to housing development.

"You've heard this podcast, now you can get in touch with your local councillor or your local MPP or your local MPs and let them know how you feel about it," said Nussbaum.

Rahul Mehta, a Mississauga resident and advocate for progressive causes, said the region should be applauded for experimenting with different communication methods, but he would prefer to see more action on the housing crisis, not just talk.

"We have continued to under-invest [in affordable housing]," said Mehta.

"If the region wants to get more people to tune in, they need to start delivering on the promises they've already made."