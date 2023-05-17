Premier Ford to break up Peel Region within 3 years: source
Doug Ford has said Mississauga, Brampton are large cities that can stand alone
Ontario Premier Doug Ford intends to break apart Peel Region within three years, CBC News has learned from a source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The news was first reported Wednesday evening by The Toronto Star.
Peel Region is made up of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon. According to the source, there will be questions around costs.
Another source told CBC News that the decision was approved by cabinet on Wednesday and the legislation will be introduced at Queen's Park on Thursday.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been pushing for her city to become independent, saying the move will save her municipality $1 billion over 10 years and make it more efficient.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has said he would welcome efforts to remove duplication, but believes Mississauga would owe Brampton under any separation because of the infrastructure residents have funded for Mississauga.
Ford said last week that he believed Mississauga and Brampton are large cities that can stand alone. The premier added that the goal of any changes would be to ensure the municipalities have equal or better services than they do now.
"If one region is taking more money than the other, we're going to have to make sure that's split equally," he said last week as he hinted a decision on Peel Region was coming "very soon."
"Mississauga, for the most part, almost, is built out. There's still room for additional building there, but Brampton still has an opportunity to continue to grow. But they are not going to be shafted by Mississauga, or anyone else, I'm going to make sure they're always whole and they're always protected, all three regions."
