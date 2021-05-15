'Doses After Dark' overnight vaccine clinic begins in Peel Region

Peel Region is running a 32-hour "Doses After Dark" COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mississauga that started on Saturday afternoon and will end on Sunday evening.

The region says it hopes it will be a vaccination marathon. The region, home to many essential workers, has been hard hit by the pandemic.

In a news release this week, the region said it plans to administer more than 7,600 doses over the 32 hours, including 5,000 doses overnight. The clinic, which started at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, runs until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the International Centre.

"This will be the most vaccines administered at a single clinic since the start of our campaign," Peel Region said in the release.

Peel Region residents were able to book appointments starting on Tuesday, May 11. Anyone over 18 was eligible.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel's medical officer of health, urged residents to book overnight spots.

"Let's do everything we can, together, to keep the momentum going in Peel and reach our goal of 75 per cent first dose coverage in our community even sooner than previously anticipated," Loh said in the release.

Peel Region said it would have a 32-hour shot clock running at the clinic to keep track of vaccines administered.

As of May 7, a total of 638,602 vaccine doses have been administered in Peel. The region said it hopes to administer an additional 150,000 doses by next week.

Peel has administered first doses to 612,128 people and second doses to 26,474 people. As of May 6, 44 per cent of adults aged 18 and older who live in Peel have received at least one vaccine dose.

